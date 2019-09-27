Fifty local community leaders have been accepted into the Leadership Arlington Class of 2020, and will participate in nine months of leadership-skill-building and community engagement.
Participants in the program, sponsored by the Leadership Center for Excellence, met Sept. 12-13 for an opening retreat. They comprise individuals in the public, private and non-profit sectors.
Members of the Class of 2020 include Bismah Ahmed, Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington (AOBA); Meredith Anderson, Firekeeper LLC; John Bayliss, Arlington County government; Renata Briggman, Keller Williams Realty; Layla Brown, Capital Caring; Carol Chin, Elluican; Valerie Colimon, RSM US LLP; Steven Cooper, Excella; Liz Creech, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, U.S. Army; Jeff Davis, General Dynamics; Melody Dickerson, Virginia Hospital Center Chelsi Dildine, Edward Jones; Brian Drzewiecki, Barrington Oaks LLC; Juanita Ferguson, Bean, Kinney & Korman PC; Lori Fischler, Otilo, Inc.; Natalie Foley, Peer Insights LLC; Gretchen Foster, Arlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Also, Katherine Froeb, March of Dimes; Emily Gage, Phoenix Bikes; Matt Haas, Clark Construction Group; Sheila Heaphy, Cigna Healthcare Mid-Atlantic; Caitlin Hutchison, Arlington County Department of Human Services; Adam Krischer, Dennis, Stewart & Krischer, PLLC; Chitra Kumar, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; Chad Larson, Brown Advisory; Milagros Martinez, Arlington Public School; Brad McNiff, GHT Limited; Aruna Minhas, Arlington County government; Brian Moore, Amazon; Anthony Murdock, Washington Gas Nancy Nowalk, Federal Home Loan Banks ; Jenna O’Steen, Accenture.
Also, Silas Pace, Carydale Apartments; James Page, Page Global; Scott Pedowitz, Arlington Chamber of Commerce; David Povlitz, Arlington County Fire Department; Reza Rafi, National Older Worker Career Center; Beth Rhyne, Center for Financial Inclusion at Accion International; Natalie Roisman, Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP; Mustafa Saboor, Offender Aid and Restoration of Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church; Stephen Saunders, United Way of the National Capital Area; Eric Schaefer, Evermay Wealth Management; Jenny Schultz, Freddie Mac; Stephanie Shea, Arlington County Treasurer’s Office; Rich Sobonya, National Capital Bank of Washington; Jen Sovada, U.S. Air Force; Melissa Thierry, George Mason University; Jennifer Toussaint, Animal Welfare League of Arlington; Bronwyn Towle, Arlington Free Clinic; Rebecca Webb, U.S. Department of State; Peter Weilenmann, Arlington Public Schools; Matthew Whitaker, Quantive Financial Advisors; and Kassi Yukevich, Williams & Connolly.
For information on the initiative, see the Website at www. leadercenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.