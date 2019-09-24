The Leadership Center for Excellence has named recipients of its 2019 “40 Under 40” awards, saluting rising leaders in Arlington and across the region.
“We are excited to highlight these special young people who are making our community better across the business, government and nonprofit sectors,” said Karen Coltrane, president and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence. “This event always renews our faith in the future and inspires us.”
The 2019 honorees are Tameca Brown, Nicole Cammack, Rachel Coates, Genevieve Concannon, Katie Curiel, Kelly Dalton, William Flagler, Jasmine Gould, Robert Kemp Gouldin, Mathison Hall, Megan Hare, Erik Healy, Nathaniel Hiner, Ben Hogue, Cassie Hurley, Amanda Makulec, Katie McCreary, Clarisse Mendoza Davis, Tiffani Moore, Yolanda Murphy, Maili Neverosky, Whitney Parnell, Scott Pedowitz, Tenly Peterson, LaNail Plummer, Muthuramanan Rameswaran, Mahreen Rashid, Lorenzo Reid, Adriana Rodriguez, Xanthe Scharff, Jeff Schwab, Stephanie Seals, Robin Shultz, Sadija Smiley, Tierra Stewart, Lekeisha Terrell, Irene Walsh, Maranda Ward, Sam Wolbert and Jason Yakencheck.
Awards will be presented at a luncheon on Friday, Oct. 25 at Army-Navy Country Club in Arlington. Tickets are $70.
For information, see the Website at www.leadercenter.org.
