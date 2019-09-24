They ranged in age from 15 to 100 and had vastly different life experiences – from attending a rural one-room school and doing work in Belize to working as a lawyer and for the CIA – but five local writers who spoke at a Sept. 21 forum in Reston concurred that writing has given their lives more meaning.
Author Joseph Reynolds, 73, of Great Falls recommended that people write regularly.
“It can amaze and enlighten you,” he said. “The best part is, it doesn’t cost anything.”
About 30 people pulled up chairs or sat on couches in the upper-level common room at Sunrise Senior Living to hear the authors speak.
The forum’s organizer was Kristin Clark Taylor of Reston, who helped found USA Today, was media-relations director for President George H.W. Bush and in 2013 founded the Great Falls Writers Group.
Taylor’s goal for the day was an easy and comfortable “kitchen-table conversation” with the authors.
“If even one person walks in today and leaves a little bit more inspired and uplifted, my mission has been accomplished,” she said, adding, “It’s never too late to pick up your pen.”
Reynolds, author of “Measured Out in Teaspoons,” wrote notes to his grandchildren that they only will be allowed to read after they turn 25.
“It’s going to be a treat for them someday,” Reynolds said. “I think writing changes us. We look at something from a distance and try to describe it, which changes us.”
Details enliven writing and people often can remember more than they suspect if they put their minds to it, Reynolds said. Writing makes people evaluate their lives and see themselves differently, he said.
“We never stop growing, never stop changing, as long as we’re alive,” Reynolds said.
Clarence Ashley III, 84, of Great Falls, served in the U.S. Air Force, was involved with missile systems and worked for General Electric and the Central Intelligence Agency. His book, “CIA SpyMaster,” chronicles the exploits of late CIA case officer George Kisevalter.
Ashley initially did not cotton to Kisevalter, but came to appreciate his ability to forge human connections, show empathy to others and forgive them. Among the lessons the author gleaned from Kisevalter: “You’re never going to be happy in life unless you’re creative.”
Ashley took mostly technical courses when growing up, and only learned to write effectively when required to communicate at the CIA.
“If you’ve ever seen yourself on television, it’s very humbling,” he said.
As for the difficulty of becoming a published author, Ashley advised writers to persevere.
“Don’t ever quit,” he said. “Hang in there. It will happen.”
Catherine Mathews, 93, of Great Falls, wrote “My Family’s Journey” and “Twin Bridge.” She thrilled the crowd with descriptions of attending a one-room schoolhouse in Vermont, which was presided over by a teacher who unhesitatingly disciplined students by rapping their knuckles with a ruler or, for older farm boys, shaking them “like rag dolls.”
Mathews also recalled being tormented for a while by her classmates, who called her nasty things such as “Jersey cow” and “saber-toothed tiger,” because of her buck teeth. Informed about her plight, Mathews’ mother wanted to press the issue with her daughter’s teacher, but the girl dissuaded her.
“I knew I had to tough it out,” she said. “Gradually, I was left in peace.”
Memoir writing is vital because everyone’s story and memories are different, Mathews said.
“What you remember as a small child is important,” she said. “Anything we older people remember is exotic these days.”
The forum’s oldest participant was Mary Dacoba, 100, of Great Falls. The Brooklyn, N.Y., native experienced her first literary yearnings while visiting the New York Public Library. Her first book was titled “97 Years.”
Taylor read a segment from one of Dacoba’s works, “Two Minutes,” which described how magic took over and the stars seemed brighter when her future husband proposed marriage.
“Our world seemed resplendently lit,” wrote Dacoba.
The youngest of the panelists, 15-year-old Stacia Datskovska of Vienna, attends Langley High School. She has been writing since a very young age and been published in USA Today’s opinion section.
Although people tend to become more reserved and cautious in expressing themselves as they age, Datskovska urged the audience to “write passionately and unapologetically.”
Datskovska said she was eager to learn from those who had trod life’s path before her.
“Young people can only write about their hopes for the future,” she said. “I’m convinced you all have wonderful stories that need to be shared.”
