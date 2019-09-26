Members of Social4Good recently collected, sorted and delivered more than 17,000 diapers to Fairfax Diapers for local families as part of the organization’s philanthropic efforts.
Launched in August, Social4Good has been identifying local philanthropic opportunities where members work together to provide in-kind and volunteer support directly to Northern Virginia non-profits.
Recognizing that one-third of families with young children list “diaper insecurity” as a constant source of stress, Social4Good prioritized a diaper drive for the organization’s second event.
“For parents with small children, diapers are a basic necessity. Learning that so many local families are facing diaper insecurity was a call to action for our members.” said Social4Good founder Faith Boettger.
Setting an initial goal of 10,000 diapers in order to provide a one-month supply, Social4Good members surpassed the goal and collected 17,000.
Fairfax Diapers founder Christine Kenny spoke to Social4Good members about diaper insecurity in Fairfax County and provided background on the organization.
“This diaper drive organized by the amazing women of Social4Good truly embodies the vision I had when starting Fairfax Diapers,” Kenny said.
“My No. 1 goal was to be able to provide diapers to families in need at a place where they were already receiving assistance,” she said. “My second goal was to raise awareness of this need in Fairfax County and get members of our community involved in helping to end diaper insecurity. This group of women has far exceeded any expectations I had.”
