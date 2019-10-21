“Burn the note! Burn the note!”
The crowd gathered in the park adjacent to the Lyon Park Community Center the evening of Oct. 19, led in its chanting by County Board member (and neighborhood resident) Erik Gutshall to ceremonially dispense with the mortgage that had been taken out to renovate the building that has stood as a local beacon for nearly 95 years.
“The energy level here is just incredible,” said Gary Putnam, one of three official trustees of the non-profit group that formally owns the community house, as he looked over the “very energetic group” that had turned out.
And there was reason to celebrate: While controversial when first proposed, the million-dollar renovation has won broad community acceptance. A combination of local donations, regional efforts (such as a tax credit for historic preservation) and increased rental fees allowed the renovation loan to be retired seven years ahead of schedule.
“It’s exciting, isn’t it?” mused Gutshall, who earlier had served as president of the Lyon Park Citizens Association, during a celebration (with a 1920s-style “speakeasy” theme) that drew more than 100 local residents not just to celebrate the mortgage-burning, but also salute their 5,000-person neighborhood’s 100th birthday.
It was one of a series of events occurring all year long to mark the centennial of the first sale of subdivided lots in what originally was known as “Moore’s Addition to Clarendon” (for developer Robert Moore) but quickly evolved into “Lyon Park” in honor of Moore’s development partner, Frank Lyon.
It was Lyon who in 1919 subdivided a large tract of 300 acres and began selling lots for $350 to $500 apiece. Times were good – Arlington, then known as Alexandria County, had experienced a growth spurt due to the federal government’s expansion during World War I – and the original lots all sold by 1922.
But the history of the land goes back much deeper. Once the domain of the Necostin Native Americans, the property by the mid-1730s was owned by English settler James Robertson, and would pass from hand to hand for nearly two centuries before being acquired by Lyon and Moore.
A series of historical panels, unveiled at the celebration, traces the history of Lyon Park through the generations. The committee working on the project spent about nine months to get it all just right.
“Everyone came to the team with a passion,” said Thora Colot, who helped lead the effort and said it was conducted with a sense of camaraderie that epitomizes the neighborhood.
(Colot, who has lived in Lyon Park for 17 years, said she “knew very little” about the history of the community before the effort, and was glad to get the education.)
Centennial events have been varied, ranging from a home-and-garden tour to a golf tournament to a family-movie screening, all run by volunteers.
“We had lots of people helping out in a variety of different ways over the past year,” said Paul Showalter, a longtime civic leader in the community who emceed the Oct. 19 event.
The speakeasy theme proved a hit with residents, who dressed up in period attire and weren’t granted admittance until they whispered the code words through a slot in the door.
“We’ve got to make it fun, or people aren’t going to come,” was the mantra of Darcy Rosenbaum, one of the organizers of the centennial celebration. “We worked to create multiple events to include the whole family.”
Those original $350-to-$500 parcels are now valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the community has seen some of the original bungalows fall victim to redevelopment, while others have been renovated and expanded. But eclecticism has been at the heart of Lyon Park real estate from the beginning, as no single architectural style has ever predominated.
Gutshall, who was elected to the County Board in 2017, said it has always been the people who made the community stand out.
“It’s a gift,” he said of the neighborly vibe. “This is truly the American dream. What more could you ask for? Life is great.”
