The McLean Community Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the McLean Community Association, recently awarded nearly $70,000 in grants to community organizations.
Among them, Lemon Road Elementary School received $15,000 for a new digital-display sign for the school’s exterior, and Longfellow Middle School and Chesterbrook Elementary School received grants totaling $13,500 for water-bottle filling stations.
Other organizations receiving funding in the new round of grants included Wesley Housing, the Stroke Comeback Center and ARC of Northern Virginia.
Since its first grant to the McLean Volunteer Fire Department in 1981, the foundation has awarded more than $1.7 million to non-profit organizations. For information, see the Website at www.mcleancommunityfoundation.org.
