Northern Virginia Family Service will honor recipients of its 2019 “Companies As Responsive Employers” at its 27th annual CARE Awards Breakfast, which will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Sheraton Tysons Hotel.
For more than 25 years, the CARE Awards have recognized outstanding companies moving the needle to make Northern Virginia a better place for everyone to work, live and play, organizers said.
“The CARE Awards commend outstanding culture and employee engagement strategies, including innovative and sustained corporate social responsibility, to create the best places to work across our region,” they said.
For information, see the Website at www.nvfs.org.
