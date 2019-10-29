N.Va. Realtors announce board members for coming year

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR) has announced its 2020 board of directors, to be formally installed in December.
The sixteen volunteer leaders “make decisions about how best to invest member resources to implement the organization’s strategic goals,” the organization said. “They work diligently to represent the needs of our members by delivering value through a variety of benefits, programs, products, services and events.
Members of the board were elected by the membership of the trade organization (with several others appointed by the incoming president), and were announced in October at the opening session of NVAR’s annual convention and trade show.
Leading the body for 2020 will be Nicholas Lagos as president; Derrick Swaak as president-elect; Reggie Copeland as secretary/treasurer; and Christine Richardson as immediate past president.
The complete board membership, and the firms they represent, includes:
Nicholas Lagos (president), Century 21 New Millennium; Derrick Swaak (president-elect), TTR Sotheby’s International Realty; Reggie Copeland (secretary/treasurer),CR Copeland Real Estate; Christine Richardson (immediate past president), Weichert, Realtors; Rob Allen, Long & Foster Real Estate; Amina Basic, Keller Williams Realty; Deborah Baxter, Coppermine Realty; Shirley Buford, Long & Foster Real Estate; Heather Embrey, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier; Shelia Jackson, Long & Foster Real Estate; Peter Nguyen, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty; Thai-Hung Nguyen, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier; Sherry Rahnama, RE/MAX Executives; Ken Tully, RE/MAX Preferred Properties; Marriah Unruh, Keller Williams Capital Properties; and Dallison Veach, Veach Realty Group.
