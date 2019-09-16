Ask Alease Brooks where she ranks, on a one-to-10 scale, when it comes to being a competitive person, and there is no hesitation.
“Ten!” the spunky 86-year-old Arlington resident replies quickly, just moments after noting all the events – more than a dozen – she will be taking part in during the 2019 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics.
They range from track-and-field to bowling.
“I’ve been in Senior Olympics over 15 years, and I’ve won quite a few gold medals – and I’m going to keep on going,” Brooks said at the Sept. 14 opening ceremonies for the 37th annual competition, held at Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington.
Over the course of two weeks, more than 60 different events will take place at 28 venues across participating jurisdictions: Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties and the cities of Fairfax and Alexandria.
To the strains of “Chariots of Fire,” Brooks ran into the community center with a ceremonial torch to kick off events a little after 9 a.m.
“I guess I’m sort of an inspiration to some people,” she replied when asked why she had been chosen for the honor.
The competition is open to those age 50 and older in participating jurisdictions. Some of the events are physical – shot put, rowing, cycling and a host of walking and running categories. Others, like Scrabble and jigsaw-puzzle completion, require more brains than brawn. And there are a few (yo-yo and miniature golf spring to mind) that are in an eclectic field all by themselves.
Arlington County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey welcomed competitors to the opening ceremonies, congratulating Northern Virginia Senior Olympics (NVSO) for promoting “active and healthy living at all ages and all stages” of life.
“This is such a thrilling event for Arlington,” he said of hosting the opening ceremonies, saluting “the wonderful energy that comes from our athletes and those who support them.”
Roger Webb, who heads the NVSO organizing committee, said committee members deserved kudos for the effort to put on the competition.
“They’ve been working all year – working diligently,” Webb said.
Michael McLaughlin, a member of the Northern Virginia Senior Olympics committee, saluted the support of corporate patrons and media sponsors, without whom “these games would be hard to produce.”
• • •
For full information, see the Website at www.nvso.us.
