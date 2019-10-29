Belfort Furniture will be hosting a “Conversation on Design” with interior designer Thom Filicia on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. at Building 1, 22267 Shaw Road in Dulles.
“We have always been committed to bringing the latest styles and trends to our customers, and we are very excited to expand Thom Filicia’s distinctive ‘American-chic’ collection in our showroom,” said Michael Huber, CEO of Belfort Furniture.
Attendees will enjoy a lively Q&A, prizes and refreshments. The presentation will be followed by a photo session and a casual, mingling opportunity with Filicia – who currently stars in Bravo Network’s “Get a Room with Carson and Thom” – and the Belfort Furniture staff.
To R.S.V.P., call (703) 406-7600 or e-mail online@belfortfurniture.com. For information and to register directly, see the Website at www.belfortfurniture.com/grandopening.
