Oakton family finds joy, purpose in raising future guide dog

From the moment one enters the Butler family’s home in Oakton, it’s obvious that Percy, the black Labrador they’re raising to be a guide dog, is well-behaved and loving.
The 8-month-old, 53-pound dog is all legs and massive skull and has fur so glossy that it’s almost slippery to the touch. Percy will sniff a visitor warily for a few seconds, then signal approval with head bobs, licks and tail wagging.
“He’s very sweet, very smart and very calm,” said Ellie Butler, a senior at Flint Hill School. “He doesn’t like to be left alone.”
“We hit the lottery,” agreed her mother, Jennifer Butler.
Ellie Butler first became interested in raising a guide dog after watching “Pick of the Litter” on Hulu. She did some research and found Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a non-profit group founded in 1954 and headquartered in Yorktown Heights, N.Y.
The Butlers long have had dogs, often multiple ones at the same time, and the current arrangement fits their plans. Jennifer Butler said her husband will retire from the military next year, and the couple, whose daughters are in their junior and senior years of high school, are looking forward to a year with no children or dogs in the house.
“We definitely want another dog, but we want that right after he retires and after the kids leave here – a year to travel or go do something,” she said. “We didn’t want a big commitment.”
The family has been taking care of Percy since the end of May. Ellie Butler is only one of three teenagers in the group’s D.C.-area program who are serving as main dog raisers and she does most of the work, except while she’s in school, her mother said.
The Butlers took pre-placement classes to learn what to expect and which commands their dog needed to be taught. The organization recommended they take on Percy during the summertime so they would have more time together to bond.
Family members typically walk Percy 2 to 4 miles per day and have put him through leash training, so he will not pull them while being walked. They also have taught him to sit, lie down, not drag shoes around the house and wait for permission before eating food or greeting a stranger while working. The Butlers also socialize Percy by bringing him along while shopping or going to restaurants.
“Our job is to teach him manners,” Jennifer Butler said.
The family only has to pay for Percy’s food. Guiding Eyes foots all the other costs, which typically run between $50,000 and $100,000 over each dog’s lifetime.
Some people who raise dogs for Guiding Eyes want only to deal with puppies; others desire year-old dogs that are near the end of the raising process, Jennifer Butler said. Sometimes two families will take turns and co-raise a dog.
“They’re really flexible,” she said of the organization.
Ninety-two percent of Guiding Eyes’ dogs are Labradors, which are innately hard workers, decidedly food-motivated, forgiving of handlers’ mistakes and popular with the public, said Jodi Haveles, regional manager for Guiding Eyes’ puppy program.
The organization also breeds German shepherds, which some handlers prefer. Those dogs are large, intelligent and have naturally smooth gaits. Puppy raisers may choose a male or female dog and, if it’s a Lab, pick a yellow or black one.
Canines in the program are tested when they are 4 and 10 months old and typically receive their final evaluations when they are 16 to 18 months old. They can become guide dogs to aid visually impaired people, provide companionship as service dogs, work for law-enforcement agencies or become breeder dogs. Guiding Eyes breeds more than 500 dogs annually and selects for health, temperament and intelligence needed for guide work.
If the dogs don’t qualify for those pursuits, or they develop health problems, they become pets via the public-adoption process.
Guiding Eyes, which has more than 1,400 volunteers and places 170 guide dogs each year, emphasizes from the beginning that its puppy raisers will have to give up the pets.
The Butlers are a typical puppy-raising family for Guiding Eyes, but others run the gamut from single working people and retirees to people who either have or don’t have pets, Haveles said.
“The factor that is most important is that the entire family is committed to this mission,” she said. “There should be a primary raiser in charge, but since the puppy lives with the family, all members must be on board to make sure the puppy is getting a consistent message.”
Puppy raisers should strive to ensure their dogs are calm, confident, socialized and well-connected to their handlers, Haveles said. The goal is to teach the dogs to think, make intelligent decisions and comply with their handlers’ requests.
About 70 percent of puppy raisers in the program over time work with more than one dog; the repeat rate in the Prince William Puppy Raising Region is 79 percent, she said.
“To me, this says that folks are having fun and enjoy learning how to work with these amazing animals,” Haveles said. “They are giving Guiding Eyes for the Blind their most valuable commodity, which is time.”
Haveles urged people not to psyche themselves out of giving puppy raising a try.
“Ruling yourself out for potentially imaginary reasons keeps you from an adventure that gives back to you in gifts that you cannot begin to imagine,” she said.
For more information, visit www.guidingeyes.org.
