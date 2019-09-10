Opening ceremonies for the 2019 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson Community Center, 125 South Old Glebe Road in Arlington.
Since founding of the local Senior Olympics in 1982, those 50 and older across the region have participated in a wide array of events. This year’s activities will run Sept. 14-28 at venues across Northern Virginia.
Registration for the 2019 competition has closed. For information, see the Website at www.nvso.us.
