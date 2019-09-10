2018 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics

Competitors in the male 1600-meter run competition at the 2018 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics come around a bend in the track at Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington on Sept. 15, 2018.

Opening ceremonies for the 2019 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson Community Center, 125 South Old Glebe Road in Arlington.

Since founding of the local Senior Olympics in 1982, those 50 and older across the region have participated in a wide array of events. This year’s activities will run Sept. 14-28 at venues across Northern Virginia.

Registration for the 2019 competition has closed. For information, see the Website at www.nvso.us.

