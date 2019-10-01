The Optimist Club of Arlington will be in its familiar spot – one it has occupied for more than 70 years – during its 2019 Christmas tree sale.
The sale will take place in November and December at the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot at the corner of North Glebe Road and Lee Highway.
Trees are expected to arrive and be unloaded on Nov. 26, and opening day is slated for Friday, Nov. 29 from noon to 8 p.m.
Sales will run Mondays through Thursdays from 2 to 8 p.m., Fridays from noon until 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the lot. They will continue until supplies are exhausted.
Sales of trees and related items represent the largest fund-raising effort of the year for the Optimist Club. Proceeds will benefit programs for youth at the local through international levels.
