The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) recently received the largest personal contribution in its history, with the funds to be used for redevelopment of the American Legion Post 139 property in Virginia Square into a mixed-use development that includes 160 units of housing.
The $1.5 million contribution comes from Ron and Fran Terwilliger through the Terwilliger Family Foundation. In honor of the donation, the new complex will be named “Lucille and Bruce Terwilliger Place” in honor of the parents of Ron Terwilliger and his brother.
“An affordable, safe home is the first step toward a better life,” Ron Terwilliger said, noting that his father worked two jobs to make sure his family had a stable, safe home in Arlington.
“Innovative projects like this are a key part of our efforts to address the acute affordable-housing crisis affecting our country,” Ron Terwilliger said.
As part of the project, to be located on a 1.3-acre parcel on Washington Boulevard, the American Legion post will occupy a 6,000-square-foot facility on the first floor, with apartments and community amenities above.
Veterans will be given priority placement in half the building’s 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units. The project will be constructed through a mix of federal, state, local and private funding.
Nina Janopaul, president and CEO of APAH, said redevelopment of the post’s property is believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, “and could serve as a model for other Legion posts interested in responding to the changing needs of the communities they serve.”
Ron Terwilliger, a graduate of Wakefield High School and the U.S. Naval Academy, served as CEO of Trammell Crow Residential from 1986-2008. It was the largest developer of multi-family housing in the nation.
