Planning is under way for the 11th annual McLean WinterFest Holiday Parade, to be held on Dec. 1 down Old Chain Bridge Road.
Registration for those wishing to participate in the parade is due by Nov. 22; sponsorship packages also are available.
Pre-parade entertainment entertainment will begin at 2:30 p.m., including local schools performing holiday songs. The parade will step off at 3:30 p.m., and will be emceed again by McLean’s own Peggy Fox.
For information and sponsorship, call Trish Butler at (202) 550-4019 or e-mail sagecommunications@earthlink.net.
