Sandy Newton, a delegate from the Woman’s Club of Arlington, in the spring was elected president of the Arlington County Civic Federation, and will preside over her first meeting when the organization holds its annual candidate forum on Sept. 3.
(For information, see the Website at www.civfed.org.)
The Sun Gazette recently sat down with Newton to get her take on the post.
The Civic Federation is now more than a century old. What do you think is its relevance in the modern era?
When you have a community with a united voice for governance, it is better heard than a single voice.
Most observers think the Civic Federation has seen some new life breathed into it in recent years. How do you think the momentum can continue?
Each volunteer organization needs to be relevant in order to survive. Recent past presidents and boards have been striving to make the Civic Federation relevant, and I am happy to continue. Amazon coming to the area has forced conversations and aligned many organizations with each other.
The positives are that issues such as transportation, environmental concerns and density have been brought to the forefront, and even though these have been past concerns of citizens, this forces continued action.
Membership and diversity are two key challenges that the Civic Federation has faced, with mixed success. What goals do you have on these topics?
Forcing diversity and membership is never the answer, in my opinion. I feel that some of the residents not being served might never have the time to attend a Civic Federation meeting due to jobs and family concerns, but through member organizations and nearby civic associations, some of their issues can be addressed even though the faces of these residents might not appear in the audience at a membership meeting.
Some of these folks have no idea they have a voice in the greater Arlington area, and along with other board members I am planning to attend as many association meetings as I can as a way to encourage discussion of issues related to particular areas of the county. Because the Civic Federation’s current board is very diverse and covers all sections of the county, issues and concerns across the community are being addressed at our board meetings, which are open to the public.
Is there any issue you think deserves a bigger spotlight than it has received?
I am very interested in helping to stem human trafficking. I wanted a program that would shed light on what is occurring in Arlington.
I am a delegate of the Woman’s Club of Arlington, and we presented a program to the public on this topic, which was eye-opening, but with only an audience of about 50. My hope is to reach a larger audience through the Civic Federation.
Presently, I am working with public-affairs committee chair Jackie Snelling to line up the presenters for a panel in February or March. Questions to ask are:
• What is in place in Arlington schools to address this issue?
• What involvement does the Gang Task Force and FBI play?
• How to address laws that criminalize rather than help victims.
Most folks do not realize this problem is alive and well in Arlington. My hope is to inform citizens on this pervasive problem.
What issue or issues in the community need more attention, and how can the Civic Federation play a role?
In addition to human trafficking, stormwater issues, multifamily units and rezoning. Nothing is new again, I must say. These problems have been around in my understanding of county history since its inception. Of course, over the years, the mode of transportation has changed (horses and carriages), as have road conditions (dirt vs. paved), trash pick-up (thank you Woman’s Club of Arlington and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts) and trafficking (topless shoe shine stores on Columbia Pike.)
Do you think you will be a good “fit” in leading the Civic Federation over the coming year?
Time will tell.
