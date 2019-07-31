Realtor effort supports affordable-housing initiative in Arlington

There were cheers all around during a recent charity bingo night at the Arlington Rooftop Bar & Grill, which raised funds for the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH).
Hosted by Long & Foster | Christie’s International Real Estate’s Arlington and Falls Church/Arlington offices and its Arlington Gives committee, the fundraiser brought together more than 150 attendees – many of them Realtors with Long & Foster – to play a few rounds of bingo while supporting the non-profit organization.
In total, more than $5,000 was raised for APAH, supporting its mission to increase the number of affordable rental-housing units in Arlington.
“With increasing home prices, affordable housing in the Arlington area is more of a challenge than ever before, and that’s why our team at Long & Foster | Christie’s chose to support APAH in our philanthropic efforts this year,” said Kara Chaffin Donofrio, managing broker of the Arlington office.
“Not only does APAH help preserve quality and affordable places to live, but also they provide opportunities for their residents and help advocate for the communities they serve,” Donofrio said.
This was the second fundraiser that Long & Foster’s Arlington Gives committee hosted for APAH this year. The team held a fitness-day fundraiser in February, and it is planning other events this fall.
