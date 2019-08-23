Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 76F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.