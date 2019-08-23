A reception to honor former Del. Marian Van Landingham’s contributions to the region’s arts scene is slated for September.
It was Van Landingham who, in 1974, worked to turn a former munitions plant in Alexandria into the Torpedo Factory Art Center, and has long been an artist there, including the 24 years she served in the House of Delegates in a district that, over time, included portions of Alexandria, Fairfax County and Arlington.
The Torpedo Factory Artists’ Association has renamed a third-floor gallery to honor Van Landingham for her role as founder of the art center as well as her years of service, wisdom and guidance. A reception honoring Van Landingham and celebrating the Torpedo Factory Art Center’s 45th anniversary will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gallery.
The event also will salute a new exhibition featuring works by Van Landingham. “Revival” features paintings and enamels based on her journeys.
“When I travel, I see more intensely because of what is unfamiliar and new and this forms the basis for my work,” Van Landingham said.
The Torpedo Factory Art Center is located at 405 North Union St. in Alexandria. For information, see the Website at http://torpedofactory.org/.
Van Landingham’s overall tenure in the legislature was lengthy, but her time representing Arlington was relatively brief. Her 45th District picked up its first Arlington precincts following reapportionment after the 2000 federal census. She continued in the district until retirement at the end of 2005, and was succeeded by David Englin; the seat currently is held by Del. Mark Levine and incorporates a handful of South Arlington precincts while still being centered in Alexandria.
While in the General Assembly, Van Landingham was the first female legislator to chair the House Committee on Privileges and Elections, and also chaired subcommittees of the transportation and education committees.
Van Landingham also served as the Democratic presidential elector from Virginia’s 8th District in 2008, casting her ballot for Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
