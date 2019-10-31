Scouting for Food collection arrives

Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 41F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.