Scouting for Food collection arrives

The Arlington Food Assistance Center and the Chain Bridge District of the National Capital Area Council of Boy Scouts are partnering for the 25th annual “Scouting for Food” food drive, with donations to be collected from residents on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The initiative has collected more than a million pounds of healthy food for AFAC since 1995. The goal for 2019 is 60,000 pounds.
Scouts will flyers highlighting the effort to local neighborhoods on Nov. 2. Those who receive the flyers are asked to leave donations of non-perishable food items in a bag on their doorsteps by 8 a.m. on Nov. 9. Local Scouts will collect the food, accompanied by their parents.
Preferred food donations include low-sodium canned goods, low-sugar cereal, cooking oil and peanut butter. Those donating are asked to refrain from donating expired foods, opened packages, glass containers or household items.
Those who did not receive a notice, or will not be able to provide donations on Nov. 9, can bring donations to the following locations: Fairlington Community Center, Arlington Mill Community Center, the AFAC warehouse at 2708 South Nelson St. or the Central, Cherrydale, Glencarlyn, Shirlington and Westover branches of the Arlington library system. Donations can be dropped off during the normal hours of operations at each location.
For information, see the Website at www.afac.org/scouting-for-food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.