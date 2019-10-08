The Shirlington Employment and Education Center (SEEC) will honor Dr. Emma Violand-Sánchez and Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington with its annual Emily DiCicco Humanitarian Award during a benefit on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2700 19th St. South.
Violand-Sánchez will be honored for her work founding and leading The Dream Project, and the church congregation will be lauded for its support of immigrant issues in the community. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.
The suggested donation is $25, and sponsorship packages are available. Proceeds will go to support SEEC’s Immigrant Women Employment Project, which relies on donations for its funding.
R.S.V.P.s are requested by Andres Tobar at andrestobar45@gmail.com, or can be mailed (with donations) to SEEC, P.O. Box 6435, Arlington, Va. 22206. Tax-deductible donations also can be made via PayPal at www.seecjobs.org.
