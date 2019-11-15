“Our job was actually more difficult than we thought, because we had to cull through probably 200 women who should be in the book,” said the senator, a Reston resident.
The authors narrowed down their list to 50 and researched their exploits. Their finished product, “Leading the Way: Women in Power,” features notable women who took part in the country’s founding (Abigail Adams), have held high positions (Madeleine Albright, Ruth Bader Ginsburg), advocated for women’s rights (Elizabeth Cady Stanton), blazed the way for others (Geraldine Ferraro), served in the military (Tammy Duckworth) or currently are running for president (several).
“Role models are so important,” Theresa Howell said. “If girls can see it, they can believe it. They know they can become it.”
The authors profiled women from different ethnic backgrounds, geographical areas all around the country and across the political spectrum.
“We wanted every little girl to be able to look at our book and find someone who looks like her,” Sen. Howell said.
“Leading the Way” costs $24.99, is published by Candlewick Press and features accents in “suffragette yellow.” Theresa Howell, who has edited and published numerous children’s books, wrote the profiles, and the senator helped select profile subjects, edit and review the information, and suggest additions.
“In crafting the biographies for the book, we used a combination of primary sources, interviews, books and other media,” Theresa Howell said. “We also had a wonderful editorial team at Candlewick to help us fact-check.”
The book, featuring portraits by Kylie Akia and cover designs by Alexandra Bye, also lists 30 more female leaders whom readers may wish to learn more about and includes a take-action guide for women, titled “How to Stand Up, Speak Out and Make a Difference.”
The book’s foreword was penned by Hillary Clinton.
“Theresa and I really respect her,” Sen. Howell said. “She was our first choice. We got [former Virginia First Lady] Dorothy McAuliffe to help us. She put in a personal word that I was to be trusted. She sort of validated our project.”
Noting that the book is coming out just before the 2020 centennial of the 19th Amendment, Clinton wrote that the volume is “a tribute to women – past and present – who have blazed trails and shaped history to become some of the bravest and most influential leaders in America – breaking glass ceilings, making a difference, and refusing to be silenced.”
The book is targeted toward girls ages 9 to 16, but male students could benefit by reading it, too, she said.
“Boys need to realize how important the women have been throughout American history,” said the senator, noting that some of those profiled had grown up poor or were from broken families.
“Typically, they’re first at doing something or first in their ethnic group doing something,” Howell said. of those profiled. “But they had to be positive role models.”
Sen. Howell has written articles before, such as a travelogue from her fact-finding tour in southern Virginia last summer, but this is her first book.
The senator has an affinity for two of the featured women, with whom she never met but still has a personal connection. One was Frances Perkins, who as President Franklin Roosevelt’s U.S. secretary of labor advocated for the protection of workers and unions. Howell’s mother was an assistant for her.
“Frances Perkins, even though I never met her, was always an important topic in our family dining room,” Howell said.
The other was Fannie Lou Hamer of Mississippi, who led a rebellion on the floor of the Democratic Party’s 1964 presidential convention because the party was excluding African-Americans. Hamer won concessions from party leaders at the convention.
“I was at that convention as a young Democrat, so I actually saw her,” the senator said.
Theresa Howell especially was fond of Victoria Woodhull, who in 1872 became the first woman in America to run for president.
“She got zero electoral votes and in fact was in jail on Election Day for something disagreeable she printed in her newspaper, but she was so brave and ahead of her time,” Howell said.
Sen. Howell said she wishes she’d had access to such a book when she was growing up.
“When I was a kid, women didn’t view themselves as candidates for office,” she said. “I remember my mother would be sitting at the dining-room table with friends, stuffing envelopes for male candidates. But actually being a candidate was not something we thought about.”
Theresa Howell said she hopes readers will realize there is no one sure-fire path or set of personal traits that lead to leadership and success.
“If you have the desire to make a difference, you have what it takes,” she said.
