The Arlington County Democratic Committee has announced the slate of speakers for its annual salute to a senior Democrat.
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe will join U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th), his predecessor Jim Moran and Del. Danica Roem (D-Prince William) at the salute to Charley Conrad. It will be held Sunday, Sept. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the home of former County Board member Jay Fisette.
Conrad will join a pantheon of other seasoned local residents who have been honored as Arlington Senior Democrat of the Year. Previous recipients include Herschel Kanter, Peg Hogan, Joan McDermott, Charlene Bickford, and Richard and Jean Barton.
Conrad became active in the Arlington County Democratic Committee in 2004, serving as a precinct captain, area chair and party secretary. He also has been active in the 8th District Democratic Committee, served as president of the Virginia Partisans (now the Virginia Democratic LGBT Caucus) and originated and has since overseen the party’s monthly breakfast series, held at Busboys and Poets in Shirlington.
Tickets can be purchased on the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
