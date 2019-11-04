A longtstanding tradition continued Oct. 31 with the Key Immersion (Escuela Key) Elementary School Halloween Parade.
It was much more than a typical school parade around a playground. More than 40 businesses in the adjacent Courthouse area hosted 700 students as they traveled through the corridor for two hours.
“This neighborhood partnership has been going on for over 30 years,” Key Elementary PTA officials said. Many of the business owners and staff got into the spirit by dressing up themselves.
With the assistance of the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office, everyone was kept safe as they visited neighboring businesses during the morning celebration.
