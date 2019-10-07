Leaders of the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce kept up a decade-long tradition Oct. 3, bestowing awards on some of the community’s outstanding people, businesses and groups.
The chamber held its annual “Suits & Sneakers” event at the McLean Community Center. Attendees nibbled on offerings from local restaurants, sipped samples of whiskey and wine proffered by area vendors, visited information booths staffed by local groups and then headed out to the back patio for the awards ceremony.
This year’s award winners included:
• Terri Markwart, Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce/Rotary Citizen of the Year.
• Jim Wordsworth of JR’s Custom Catering, Outstanding Business Citizen.
• David Schneider of Holland & Knight LLP, Young Professional of the Year.
• Jon Cunniffe of Mosquito Hunters of McLean-Falls Church, Entrepreneur of the Year.
• Kathy Neal of SunTrust Mortgage, President’s Award for Exceptional Engagement.
• Retiring McLean Chamber of Commerce executive assistant Marianne Polito, Chairman’s Award.
• Spring Studio, New Business of the Year.
• Giant Food, Retailer of the Year.
• Dal Grano Homemde Pasta & More, Restaurant of the Year.
• Computerware, Small Business of the Year.
• The Arc of Northern Virginia, Non-Profit of the Year.
• The late Terence O’Connor, Mary Kingman Pillar of McLean award.
• Share Inc., Community Volunteers of the Year.
• McLean Project for the Arts executive director Lori Carbonneau, Non-Profit Executive of the Year.
– Brian Trompeter
