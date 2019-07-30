Vienna combines exercise, learning at Glyndon Park

Young patrons of Glyndon Park in Vienna now can exercise their minds as well as bodies, courtesy of a new StoryWalk featuring children’s book sections.
The project, spearheaded by Alicia Rocconi, youth-services manager at Patrick Henry Library, kicked off this summer by featuring pages from “Tap the Magic Tree,” by Christie Matheson.
“It’s a book that I’ve liked for a really long time,” Rocconi said. “It’s interactive on its own, even without having prompts. It’s about the changing of the seasons.”
The StoryWalk is located along both sides of an asphalt path leading up from the park’s Glyndon Street parking lot toward Beulah Road. Readers need to zigzag from one side of the path to the other to keep the pages in correct order. In the future, numbers will be added to the stations to make the progression clearer, Rocconi said.
The Rotary Club of Vienna provided funding for the project. The display stations were built by rising James Madison High School junior David Nichols, 16, for his Eagle Scout project with Troop 1539.
According to the town’s monthly newsletter, the project took an estimated 231 hours to complete. Nichols designed the prototype using a 3-D computer-modeling program, One of Nichols’ middle-school teachers assisted with cutting the wood and assembling the frames, which the Scout’s mother then stained a dark brown. Nichols installed the frames and platforms at the park in mid-June with help from his father, fellow Scouts and friends, town officials said.
Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., created the first StoryWalk project in 2007, with assistance from the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Rocconi learned about the initiative while taking part in the Pokemon Go craze a few years ago at a North Carolina pond. There was a StoryWalk around the pond, which Rocconi thought was the “coolest thing ever.”
“I had never seen something like that,” she said. “What a neat idea. It ticks so many boxes. It brings exercise and literacy together, and it brings the library out into the community.”
When Patrick Henry Library officials a year ago were developing their strategic plans, Rocconi suggested implementing a StoryWalk program. Some other county libraries have done similar programs in a simpler way by displaying laminated book pages on garden stakes, she said.
Town officials selected Glyndon Park for the initiative because it is frequented by many children and has a long, winding, asphalt path conducive for storytelling stations, said Vienna Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Herman.
“Tap the Magic Tree” was just the right size for the initiative, with images and text occupying 18 of the 20 display stations and the remaining two being used for introductory and closing material, Rocconi said. If future books are shorter, some of the stations may include items about library programs and town events, she said.
Rocconi provided early-literacy prompts for the stations, which encourage readers to answer a question. While she has not received feedback from the public yet about the StoryWalk, she said she was excited to see children checking out the stations as they were being installed.
Patrick Henry Library will provide a new book selection at the park every three months, said Rocconi, who joined the library staff five years ago. The next children’s book that will be featured is “Bark, George,” by Jules Feiffer.
Library officials submit their book recommendations to Herman, who then gives final approval for display at the park. Her only criterion is that the selections must be age-appropriate for pre-schoolers and younger elementary-school students.
Herman credited two of her department’s employees – Kathy Blevins, recreation coordinator for seniors, and John King, parks-maintenance superintendent – for helping bring the project to fruition.
Town workers also contributed toward the effort by digging post holes for the display signs, which angle upward toward park users for easy reading.
“We were really lucky in that we already had a great relationship with the town,” Rocconi said.
