The North East Vienna Citizens Association is sponsoring a town-wide food drive for the Committee for Helping Others from Nov. 1 to Dec. 28.
All non-perishable items are accepted, but some special items are requested, including laundry detergent, cooking oil, tomato sauce, canned beef stew, dish soap, grape jelly, canned chili, pancake mix and syrup.
Drop-off- boxes are located at the Vienna Community Center, Patrick Henry Library and a host of other venues across town.
