A number of volunteers who contributed more than 100 hours of service to the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) recently were honored by Volunteer Arlington.
Among those who earned the designation over the past 12 months:
Diane Andrews, Carol Dawson, Julia Flynn, Lowell George, Ricki Gold, Diana Gordon, John Kudless, Susan Landfield and Ruth Streeter.
(1) comment
What Arlington doesn't need any more of is more of APAH's taxpayer subsidized unaffordable-affordable housing that costs $450,000 per unit to construct and which is off-limits to low wage workers.
