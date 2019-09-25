Members of Langley High School’s Class of 1969 barely recognized their old stomping ground during a tour Sept. 20, but they fondly remembered the classmates and staff who brought the school to life.
Class member Jim Frerotte remembers how privileged he felt to attend the school.
“We were benefiting from the very best that our society could produce for us,” he said. “It was a great treasure to be here.”
About 134 students from the 420-member class attended the reunion, which featured a meet-and-greet that evening and a soirée the following night at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner.
“It’s a real mix of jocks, band, studious and artsy people,” said Barbara Thomas, a Lynchburg resident who served on the reunion committee. “You end up making friends with people you maybe didn’t hang with in high school.”
Langley High opened in 1965, but its Class of 1969 was the first to attend all four years – freshman through senior. The class has operated a Facebook page since 2013, and social media has made it easier for classmates to connect, reunion committee members said.
About 45 class members toured the school, led around by faculty member Nancy Ayoub. Class members posed for photos on the steps of a high-ceilinged hall near the school’s black-box theater and gathered for more pictures by a nearby wall painted with outsized letters reading “We Are All Saxons.”
Tour participants were impressed with the school’s recent renovations, which cost $68 million, and said the building’s interior seemed brighter.
“Where are all the lockers?” queried one woman from the class, who then was informed students nowadays carry around their books and supplies in backpacks.
“The renovation is unbelievable,” said committee member Nancy Bouteiller Barnes. “When we were here, the first level was open. A lot of it looks the same, but the technology is so far above what we had.”
The tour also made a stop at the school’s new weight-lifting area, where the smell of new rubber floor mats proved almost overwhelming. One person remarked that most students did not lift weights back in their day, but another chimed in, “Yes, we did. We lifted 12-ounce beers!”
Class member Karl Gasser, who spent his first 23 years in the Washington area and now lives in Johnson County, Tenn., noticed a placard for the school’s robotics club.
“Times have changed,” said Gasser, a hospice chaplain who has attended several previous reunions.
While some classmates had become harder to recognize with the passage of years, their connections remained strong and memories quickly sprang to mind, Gasser said.
“Once you start talking, it’s almost like you’re picking up right where you left off,” he said.
Gasser most remembers his classmates’ camaraderie and how the school would bus students to attend athletic events at the opposing teams’ venues. About 150 of the class members had attended classes together since elementary school and “were almost like part of your family,” he said.
Because of the ongoing Cold War, the school regularly did nuclear-bomb drills – something the students found ridiculous, seeing as one of the Soviet Union’s prime targets, the Central Intelligence Agency, was located nearby, Gasser said.
“You kind of brushed it off as part of life,” he said. “You took the attitude of, ‘If it happens, it happens.’”
Gasser smiled when remembering a prank in which students filled up the school’s central courtyard with thousands of balloons.
“We had people on ladders handing up bags of balloons,” he said.
With the statute of limitations no doubt expired, it safely can be revealed that the instigator was Eric Knudsen, who at the time went by his middle name of Mark.
Knudsen, who moved away from the area but returned more than four decades ago, long has been active in the Great Falls Citizens Association.
Frerotte, who now is retired and lives in Greenbrier County, W.Va., spent his career as a carpenter, industrial-pattern maker, wind-turbine designer and builder, and owner of a cabinet- and furniture-making shop. The school tour marked the first time he’d seen his Langley High classmates in a half-century.
“It is quite the shock for me,” he said, adding in jest, “I hope I didn’t get as old as they did. I can’t recognize myself in the mirror anymore.”
Reunion committee members Thomas, Barnes and Beverly Lengyel e-mailed the Sun Gazette later to say the next evening’s main event went well. In addition to the traditional dinner, dessert and dancing, the event included a group photo, slide show, door prizes, a guessing game involving corks and a memory board listing the 32 classmates who had died since graduation.
“It took no time for us to feel like we were back in 1969, again and the friendships that we made then had withstood the test of time,” they wrote.
