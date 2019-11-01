Woman’s Club of McLean gears up for holiday homes tour

The Woman’s Club of McLean’s 53rd annual Holiday Homes Tour on Dec. 5 will highlight a 6.25-acre estate in the Ballantrae Farm area and two large, elegant homes on Benjamin Street in the Langley Forest neighborhood.
The tour, to be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., will support numerous local charities and non-profits.
The Ballantrae Farm estate is a three-story, stone manor house built in Colonial Revival style in 1925 and renovated and enlarged several times through 2014. The house has an above-grade living area of 9,700 square feet and a full basement. The main floor has a Great Room, a billiard room convertible into a dining room that can seat 24, a living room, a library/office and a farm-style kitchen.
A magnificent white oak, estimated to be 250 to 300 years old, overhangs the home’s front entrance, which leads to a gracious foyer. A beautifully appointed living room and adjacent spaces suggest the classic elegance of yesteryear.
The grounds are extensively landscaped, with stone patios, decorative plantings, perennial beds and paved walks. Also to be found: a swimming pool, tennis court, soccer field and a large treehouse within a grove of spruce trees.
Also on the grounds is the restored original “Little Ballantrae” farmhouse, which dates to the mid-19th century. The house previously had been at the site of the manor house, and occupied one of the highest spots in Fairfax County. Its hand-hewn timbers, wood spikes and nails are typical of the period and remains visible in some of the rafters and floor joists.
In 1922, the farmhouse was moved down the hill to its current location. In the early 1990s, the house and its grounds were purchased and reunited with the manor house, and in 1996 the landscaping was blended. Little Ballantrae was renovated then and again in 2018. It currently has four bedrooms and a kitchen and is used as a guesthouse.
The two tour houses on Benjamin Street were built within the last decade, occupy lots of about 1 acre each and display two architectural styles: relatively traditional and northern-European contemporary.
The “traditional” home exemplifies “casual elegance with a nod to traditional Southern living,” in the words of the owner. It was built in 2009 and has 10-foot ceilings and many designer touches. A spacious basement accommodates sports activities, as well as a fifth bedroom and full bath. The 5,300-square-foot house has a large, beautifully landscaped yard that has been certified by the National Wildlife Federation as a wildlife sanctuary.
The more “modern” home, built in 2010, is distinguished by an open floor plan, straight lines and large, uncurtained windows for maximum light. Interior walls on the main floor mostly have been omitted. However, dining and living areas are well-defined by shape and furnishings.
The 8,500-square-foot house has a capacious basement with recreation room and mini-soccer court. Behind the home are large patios, a swimming pool, garden house and dining cabana. A three-car garage is attached to the home, which is equipped for geothermal heating.
During the Holiday Homes Tour, a “Mini-Marketplace” offering lunch, gift and bakery items, tour tickets and free vans to the Ballantrae Farm area will be set up at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1205 Dolley Madison Blvd. in McLean.
Tour tickets, which will cost $30 before Dec. 5 and $35 on the tour day, also will be available at Mesmeralda’s Gifts in McLean, Karin’s Florist in Vienna and Great Dogs of Great Falls. They also may be purchased via credit card and PayPal on the club’s Website, www.mcleanwomansclub.org.
–Laura Sheridan, Woman’s Club of McLean
