The Vienna Personal History Writers’ Group celebrated its 30th anniversary on Oct. 10 with festivities at the Ristorante Bonaroti in Vienna.
Anne Radway Barber, co-coordinator of the group, provided opening remarks. Guests included Vienna Mayor Laurie DiRocco and Kathy Blevins, recreation-program coordinator for mature adults at the Vienna Community Center. They acknowledged accomplishments of members.
At the event, Virginia Lapham provided the history of the organization, and various members detailed what the group means to them.
