The biggest story out of recent House of Delegates campaign finance reports may not be what candidates have to spend on themselves, but what one candidate has to spend statewide.
Updated campaign fundraising totals through June 30 were released earlier this month, offering a window into support for candidates up and down the ballot in November’s election. Generally, most incumbent local delegates have raised more than their challengers.
The Virginia General Assembly is comprised of 100 delegates and 40 state senators, and all 140 seats will be on the ballot in November. Republicans have a 51-49 majority in the House of Delegates and a 21-19 majority in the state Senate.
Democrat Jennifer Carroll Foy flipped the 2nd House District in her 2017 election, and she has $113,000 cash on hand as of June 30 as she looks to defend her seat in November, compared to $11,000 cash on hand for her opponent, Republican Heather Mitchell. The 2nd District consists of portions of eastern Prince William and northern Stafford counties.
Foy also launched her Virginia for Everyone Political Action Committee, which reported raising $137,583 in the last quarter.
Foy told InsideNoVa that she created the PAC to engage and register women, young people and people of color to vote.
“Statistics show when we move our base and energize people to come out to vote, when we register more people of color, we win and we win big,” Foy said.
Through the PAC, she'll also donate to candidates who do not accept campaign contributions from Dominion Energy and to candidates who support unions, Foy said.
The PAC has contributed to local General Assembly candidates as well as to local Democrats on the ballot in Prince William, including Ann Wheeler for at-large chair of the Board of County Supervisors, Amy Ashworth for commonwealth’s attorney and Josh King for sheriff.
The PAC’s focus is flipping the House of Delegates to Democrat control, Foy said. She plans to keep the PAC going in future years to support Democrats. Foy has been mentioned as a possible candidate for statewide office in 2021.
FUNDRAISING FIGHT
After the 2017 election, Del. Tim Hugo, R-40th, was the only Republican remaining in the Prince William County General Assembly delegation.
Facing a competitive race again this November, Hugo has raised more than any local candidate in this election cycle, from January 1, 2018, until the latest filing reports ending June 30.
The totals show a growing focus on fundraising for Hugo and his competition.
Hugo has raised about $796,000, according to filings with the Virginia Department of Elections, and had about $403,000 cash on hand as of June 30. At this point ahead of the 2017 election, he had raised a little more than $500,000.
His opponent in November, Democrat Dan Helmer, has raised about $432,250, compared to the 2017 Democrat challenger, Donte Tanner, who had raised nearly $91,400 at this point in the race. Helmer has about $286,000 on hand.
Five local Republicans were defeated by first-time Democratic candidates in 2017. Among the winners were Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, and Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, the first two Latinas elected from Prince William to the House of Delegates, and Del. Danica Roem, D-13th District, the first transgender person elected to the House.
Guzman reported raising $327,200 this election cycle, with $185,000 cash on hand at the end of June. Her opponent, Republican D.J. Jordan, reported raising nearly $174,100, with $133,000 on hand. Guzman defeated eight-term incumbent Del. Scott Lingamfelter in 2017 to represent the district that covers parts of Prince William and Fauquier counties.
Ayala is facing a rematch from Republican Rich Anderson, who has raised $111,885 this election cycle, with $131,080 cash on hand. Ayala has raised $246,270, with $141,151 on hand.
Roem reported raising $384,340 this election cycle, with $135,713 cash on hand. Her opponent, Republican Kelly McGinn, reported raising $147,870, with about $107,000 cash on hand.
Foy had raised $276,464 overall this election cycle. Mitchell, her opponent, reported raising $26,303 this election cycle.
Del. Lee Carter, D-50th, reported raising $161,440 this election cycle. With previous donations, he has about $34,000 available as of June 30. His Republican challenger, Manassas City Council member Ian Lovejoy, reported raising $141,036, with about $79,500 cash on hand.
Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd, has served as delegate since 2010. He reported raising $192,590 this election cycle, while his opponent, Republican Maria Martin, reported raising $5,627. Torian has nearly $132,000 available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.