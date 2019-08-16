Both Manassas and Manassas Park have indicated they’re prepared to end an agreement with Prince William County for public library services and may strike out on their own in order to have libraries within their city limits.
The five-year agreement between the cities and the county expires June 30 next year, but officials of both cities say they remain open to negotiating a new deal to continue paying the county to use its public library services.
In addition to offering books to borrow and public space for events, libraries also offer free access to computers and the internet.
The Central Community Library, the Prince William County library at 8601 Mathis Ave., has 29 computers. The library is located in the county between Manassas and Manassas Park.
Under the current agreement, Manassas and Manassas Park fund county library services based on their population compared to the total population of the region.
In fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30 of this year, Manassas paid the county more than $1.1 million under the shared library services agreement, according to data provided by Jason Grant, the county’s spokesman. For fiscal year 2020, the city is set to pay more than $1.3 million to the county.
Manassas Park paid the county $454,441 in fiscal year 2019 and is set to pay $530,952 for fiscal year 2020.
“This is a fixed expenditure that the city has no control over,” said Laszlo Palko, Manassas Park’s city manager. “The city would like to have control over as many of its expenditures as possible.”
For Manassas Park, offering its own library is a way of keeping costs down, Palko said. The city is “living lean” as it pays down debt, including costs associated with four schools, a police station, a fire station and a community center, he added.
After Manassas Park threatened to leave the partnership in 2013, the county and the cities agreed to a new contract, which excluded the capital and operating costs of new libraries the county built after January 2015.
The agreement also noted that the county and the cities would discuss three possibilities: renovating or replacing Central Community Library, building one or more new libraries with the possibility of at least one being built in each city, and closing Central Community Library.
In June, the county developed plans for a $1 million renovation of the Central Library and officials shared those plans with the two cities last month. That project is on hold while the three parties discuss the future of the library agreement.
Per the deed signed in 1968, if the current site of Central Library is vacated as a library, the land reverts to Manassas Park, which donated the land for that use.
The county is open to discussions with the cities, Grant said. “We’re happy to continue dialogue with them.”
A library within Manassas would be the best way to serve city residents, said City Manager Patrick Pate. He added that city officials expect to have a library within the city open by June 30 if the city does not renegotiate a new agreement with the county.
“We want to make sure our residents are getting the best return on investment,” Pate said.
If an agreement isn’t reached on Central Library renovations, Manassas Park would look to open a neighborhood library next summer in an existing city building. In the long-term, city officials plan to look for a private partner to help build a new library downtown.
“This downtown library will serve as a wonderful community amenity and help drive commercial success,” Palko said. “We want to hear from our residents about which services offered by libraries they value most so that as we scale up spending we focus on city resident priorities.”
The county and the cities are a part of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, which has a long-standing agreement to allow public libraries who are part of the council to maintain a reciprocal book-sharing policy with other public libraries in the council, Palko said.
don't know how either jurisdiction thinks they can start their own library w less money than they are currently paying to participate in pwc's library. manassas park needs to control costs? how much will taxes go up if they want to start a new library? you need a building, books, dvds, books on cd, computers, servers, employees... it's astronomical!
how much does it cost to start a new library. costs and taxes will be astronomical! staff, building, servers, computers, books, etc... all of that costs and will go up every year.
Huge waste of money. Manassas City has unusable schools and Manassas park is 2 square miles.
