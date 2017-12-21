Questions surface three years after Dominion’s water dump at Possum Point

When Dominion Energy released 27.5 million gallons of water from one of its coal ash ponds at the Possum Point power station in southeastern Prince William County, everyone from neighbors and environmentalists to federal regulators sat up and took notice.
The massive flow of water into nearby Quantico Creek, a tributary of the Potomac River, in the spring of 2015 may very well be a perfectly routine part of the utility’s plans to permanently close its five ash ponds at the site.
After all, the roughly 4 million tons of ash submerged in those ponds is merely a byproduct of burning coal and not deemed inherently toxic by scientists.
But over the years, some observers have increasingly become convinced that the company broke the law by releasing so much water from the pond over such a short period of time, thus exposing local waterways to the toxic heavy metals found in coal ash--like mercury, cadmium and arsenic. Perhaps most crucially, some environmentalists believe that state regulators didn’t do enough to stop Dominion from dumping all that water from the pond, known as “pond E,” even with the risk that ash might have commingled with the liquid and flowed into the creek.
Both the company and the state’s Department of Environmental Quality maintain that the release of the water was perfectly legal under an existing state permit, and the two sides say they didn’t discuss Dominion’s dewatering plans ahead of time.
Yet email correspondence and other documents released through a series of public records requests show that the company and state regulators huddled up for a meeting about water releases from Possum Point’s ponds about a week before Dominion started the process of draining pond E in March 2015.
Through spokespeople, Dominion and DEQ deny that the company laid out its exact plans for pond E at that meeting, only discussing big-picture issues relating to closing the ash ponds. In fact, DEQ spokesman Bill Hayden said “it would have been helpful if Dominion had informed DEQ in advance” of what, exactly, it planned to do with pond E.
But environmentalists like Dean Naujoks with the Potomac Riverkeeper Network cannot help but be suspicious about those assertions, after years of tangling with DEQ and Dominion over coal ash questions.
“If they talked about the big picture of closing the ash ponds, how does this not come up?” Naujoks said. “They have misled us and the public every step of the way. It’s incredibly frustrating.”
The debate is a highly technical one, made all the more complicated by the fact that these discussions happened nearly three years ago. But as the Environmental Protection Agency considers a criminal enforcement action against Dominion for its handling of the water in pond E, the issue is increasingly relevant for both the company and people living near Possum Point, who believe the ponds have poisoned their drinking water.
Permit problems?
On March 20, 2015, Dominion staffer Michael Glagola emailed several of his colleagues and other contractors studying the company’s coal ash ponds with the subject line “Dewatering of Pond E for Dredging.” Just a few months earlier, the EPA issued a new rule setting standards and timelines for companies nationwide to close their ash ponds, and Dominion was in the early stages of developing plans to consolidate its Possum Point ash into one pond and burying it permanently.
Accordingly, the company needed to plot the best path forward to drain the water out of its ponds, and Glagola and his co-workers organized a conference call to do just that.
Dominion had previously earned a “Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System” (VPDES) permit to release water from the ponds, but a key item included on the agenda for the conference calls reads: “Based on DEQ meeting will this need to go through permitting first?”
To Naujoks and his fellow conservationists, this line indicates that the two parties must have discussed the pond E plans, and further suggests that Dominion knew its current permit wouldn’t allow it to release that volume of water from the pond so rapidly.
The company did ultimately apply for a revision of the VPDES permit to allow the draining of another ash pond, “pond D,” and the resulting wrangling over that change resulted in Dominion putting in place a series of new water treatment measures to ensure that no heavy metals contaminate the area’s groundwater. But that only happened months after the pond E dewatering began in March 25, 2015.
“When Dominion drained pond E in spring 2015, they knew full well that DEQ would be forced to require them to treat the dewatering discharge at pond D,” said Phillip Musegaas, vice president of programs and litigation for the Potomac Riverkeeper Network. “To avoid the cost of doing the same for pond E, they simply dumped the water and asked for forgiveness later. In our view, this is a knowing violation of their permit, and should result in criminal prosecution.”
Dominion spokesman Rob Richardson stressed that the meeting was merely an “overview of the pond closure process,” and the company continues to maintain that any release of water from pond E “occurred over approximately 30 days” and was “covered by the existing permit.”
“Sampling occurred during the releases and the results of sampling confirmed that water released within our permit levels was set to protect Quantico Creek,” Richardson wrote in a statement. “The water volumes from this release were well within the range of peak and average flows and contained surface water from the top of the pond.”
Hayden also believes that any discussions of permitting simply “applied to how dewatering a pond would relate to the VPDES permit at the time, or a revised permit” and added that “DEQ’s position has been, and remains, that the discharge did not violate Dominion’s VPDES permit in effect at that time.”
But Musegaas and Naujoks believe both the DEQ and Dominion continue to downplay the risks associated with releasing those 27.5 million gallons of water. Even though the company dumped that water over a 27-day period (according to Dominion records provided to the DEQ), the environmentalists believe Dominion seriously erred by removing the “stop logs” blocking the pond’s drains, dumping water from it much too quickly.
“Pond E basically serves as a settling pond; the ash and metals settle to the bottom, and over time the water at the top is relatively clean,” Musegaas said. “The typical discharge is only the top layer of water in the pond when the discharge weir is operating normally, with all the stop blocks in place. By removing them all and rapidly draining pond E...Dominion’s dumping undoubtedly allowed water mixed with ash to flow into Quantico Creek and the Potomac with no treatment.”
EPA Action?
This insistence on Dominion’s impropriety prompted Naujoks and Musegaas to ask the EPA for a criminal investigation of the pond E dewatering when they first learned about it in early 2016. But there’s no definitive way to know how the agency might handle the situation.
Since March 2016, the EPA has sent a pair of requests for information to Dominion about the pond E dewatering (and Possum Point’s ash ponds, more broadly), citing its authority to investigate violations of the Clean Water Act. On Sept. 28, 2016, a staffer with EPA’s permit enforcement division left a voicemail for a DEQ official, informing her that “we’re trying to determine whether we should be pursuing enforcement against Possum Point only for their discharges from last year,” according to EPA’s records.
“EPA is working closely with [DEQ] to gather information to complete a [Clean Water Act] compliance evaluation of Dominion’s operations, which include the Possum Point facility,” EPA spokesman David Sternberg wrote in an email. “These discussions will continue until we complete our evaluation and address any potential issues pertaining to Dominion’s CWA discharge permit compliance.”
Musegaas and Naujoks are optimistic that the EPA could someday take things further, and fine Dominion for its handling of pond E, or even refer the matter to the Justice Department for criminal charges.
But Kenneth von Schaumburg — a former EPA lawyer under President George W. Bush who still practices environmental law at D.C. firm Clark Hill — cautions that “EPA usually defers to states with robust enforcement programs and proven track records, such as [Virginia] to take the lead.”
That would leave things in DEQ’s hands about how to proceed. Hayden said his agency hasn’t heard much from EPA since last fall, and he doesn’t expect state regulators to change their minds about what happened at pond E.
“The volume of water discharged is greater than what DEQ would consider a normal activity, and it would have been helpful if Dominion had informed DEQ in advance,” Hayden wrote in an email. “However, DEQ has not found any violations with this action.”
That attitude is tremendously frustrating to Naujoks. His best hope is that Democratic Gov.-elect Ralph Northam could shake up the DEQ leadership and spur it to pursue action more forcefully, but he isn’t sure what to expect from the new administration.
“Why haven’t they moved forward?” Naujoks said. “They don’t need the EPA, they can do it themselves...To me, it just shows their negligence.”
