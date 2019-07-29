Seven residents applied to serve as an interim member of the Manassas City Council to replace Vice Mayor Ken Elston, who is resigning effective July 31.
The director of the School of Theater at George Mason University, Elston plans to move to High Point, N.C., to work as the associate dean of arts and sciences and director of performing arts at High Point University.
A Democrat who has served on the council since he was first elected in 2014, Elston won re-election in November, helping Democrats gain their first majority on city council.
The council plans to make an appointment in August.
A special election is expected to be held for the seat Nov. 5, with the winner expected to fill the remainder of Elston’s four-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022. Those interested in being candidates for the special election in November must submit their paperwork to the city by Aug. 16, said Patty Prince, the city’s spokeswoman.
The interim council member will serve until the special election results are certified.
Applicants include:
City of Manassas Election Officer Dheeraj Jagadev, who has worked in that position for 14 years. Jagadev served on the city’s family services advisory board from December 2009 through August 2011. Jagadev plans to graduate in May 2020 from the American University of Integrative Sciences School of Medicine in Barbados with his Doctor of Medicine degree.
Lynn Forkell Greene, a project manager for Korn Ferry in Washington, D.C. Forkell Greene serves on the city’s parks and recreation committee and Keeping Manassas Beautiful Advisory Committee.
Lyssa Walker White, a senior manager for digital strategy for the National Endowment for Democracy, a nonprofit in Washington, D.C. She serves on the city’s social services advisory board and volunteers for Novant Health in Prince William County.
Jade Kreissler, a systems engineer and developer. In her application, she discussed how her experience will help her to make thoughtful decisions if appointed to council.
Tom Osina, founder and owner of Management Options, a company based in Alexandria that works with nonprofits. Osina is a board member for Equality Prince William, a group that he said he helped found 15 years ago. Osina is also the elected director of the Georgetown South Community Council in Manassas.
Ulysses X. White, a former city council member who served for a total of 12 years, from 1990-94 and 1996-2004. He is the owner of Multi-Group Industries, USA, a management consulting firm. He serves on the board of directors for the Manassas Museum Association. He previously served eight years on the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
Ralph Smith, who has worked for the city’s election office for 20 years. He previously worked for the U.S. Social Security Administration. He also was previously president of the Prince William County Chapter of the NAACP.
There will be another special election on the ballot in November. Manassas School Board member Kenneth Nixon, who was elected last November, resigned in January. The school board appointed Peter O’Hanlon to serve as interim member until the end of December. The city will hold a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to fill the remaining three years in Nixon’s term.
