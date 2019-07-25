Democrat Ann Wheeler has outraised her three opponents for at-large chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors by a 2-to-1 margin.
The Haymarket resident had raised $120,039 as of June 30, while Republican nominee John Gray had raised $54,324, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. The totals reflect all of the money raised in the election cycle that began Jan. 1, 2018.
Independent candidates Donald Scoggins and Muneer Baig reported raising $2,000 and $3,911, respectively. Jesse Maggitt Jr. dropped out of the race earlier this month.
At-large Chair Corey Stewart announced in January he will not seek a fourth term this November.
All eight seats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will be on the ballot Nov. 5.
Republican incumbents on the ballot in three districts reported outraising their Democratic opponents:
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, reported raising $159,911 compared to $80,703 raised by Democrat Maggie Hansford.
Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, raised $102,233 compared to just $9,932 raised by Democrat Danny Funderburk.
Ruth Anderson, R-Occoquan, raised $80,249, compared to Democrat Kenny Boddye’s $52,514.
Democrats are outraising their opponents for open seats in the Potomac and Coles districts. Incumbent Potomac Supervisor Maureen Caddigan is not seeking re-election, and Coles Supervisor Mary Nohe unsuccessfully ran for at-large chairman in the GOP primary.
In the Potomac District, Democrat Andrea Bailey has raised $95,563, compared to Republican Douglas Taggart’s $16,725. Taggart’s total is about half what Caddigan had reported raising at this point in 2015.
It’s a closer money race in the Coles District, where Democrat Raheel Sheikh has raised $51,219, compared to Republican Yesli Vega’s $46,359. Nohe had raised $58,987 at this point in 2015.
Republicans didn’t field candidates against incumbent Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry or the Democratic candidate for Woodbridge District supervisor, Margaret Franklin. Angry reported raising $44,757, and Franklin has raised $55,692.
Lame duck money
Nohe reported raising $169,019 this election cycle and had $71,969 cash on hand as of June 30. Incumbent Woodbridge District Supervisor Frank Principi, who lost to Franklin in the primary, had raised $49,665 this election cycle, but all cash had been spent in the days after the primary.
Stewart reported raising $379,138 this election cycle and had $41,644 cash on hand on June 30.
For those like Nohe and Stewart who have money but no race to spend it on, they can use those funds in future races or donate them to other campaigns.
They are required to continue filing campaign finance reports until they close the committee. If they close their committees because they will no longer be actively fundraising, they can use the funds to pay debt, transfer the funds for a future election, return the money to contributors, donate funds to charity or other candidates or use the funding for expenses related to their elected position, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Other local races
Babur Lateef, chair of the county’s school board, reported raising $11,200 from Jan. 1 through June 30, in his bid for re-election. His opponent for chair, School Board member Alyson Satterwhite, who represents the Gainesville district, reported raising $6,969 from Jan. 1 through June 30.
Stanley Bender, the third candidate for school board chair, has not filed a campaign finance report this year.
Amy Ashworth, the Democratic nominee for Prince William commonwealth’s attorney, reported raising $136,644 this election cycle, compared to Republican Mike May’s $55,027. The two are running to replace retiring commonwealth’s attorney Paul Ebert.
Republican Sheriff Glen Hill reported raising $65,806 in his re-election bid, compared to Democratic nominee for sheriff Josh King, who reported raising $39,565. Independent candidate Rhonda Dickson reported raising $12,365.
