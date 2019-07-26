Arshad Javed, age 78 of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away on May 21, 2019.
He is survived by his two sons, Usman Javed and Nouman Javed, his two daughters, Humera Javed and Nazia Javed, and his wife, Nighat Javed.
His funeral was held at Dar Alnoor Islamic Community Center on May 21, 2019, and his final resting place is at All Muslim Association of America cemetery in Vir- ginia.
