Lucy Bowen McCauley, founder of the eponymous, Arlington-based Bowen McCauley Dance Company, has been appointed as the inaugural chair of Dance/USA’s National Leadership Council for Dance.
Dance/USA is a professional organization aimed at sustaining and advancing professional dance. Bowen McCauley has served on its board of directors and has chaired its Artistic Director’s Council.
“Her infectious energy, enthusiasm and commitment to advancing dance nationally will bolster the council’s presence and grow opportunities for thoughtful networking, learning and events amongst this group of pioneering dance champions from across the U.S,” said Amy Fitterer, executive director of Dance/USA.
