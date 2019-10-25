The Arlington Philharmonic, under the baton of music director A. Scott Wood, will open its 2019-20 season with a concert on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. at Washington-Liberty High School.
The symphony’s 14th season will feature Romanian violinist Irina Muresanu and National Symphony Orchestra bassist Robert Oppelt. Musicians of Crescendo, the philharmonic’s youth chamber-music program, will perform a prelude to the main concert.
For tickets and information, see the Website at www.arlingtonphilharmonic.org.
