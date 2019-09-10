Arlington Players gears up for season-opener

The Arlington Players opens its 2019-20 season with a performance of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” running Sept. 14-29 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center, 125 South Old Glebe Road.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and military, $15 for students and children.
Future productions in the 2019-20 season include Agatha Christie’s “A Daughter’s Daughter” (Feb. 1-16) and Monty Python’s “Spamalot” (April 18-May 3).
For information, see the Website at www.thearlingtonplayers.org.
