The Arlington Players kicks off its 69th season with a strong rendition of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”
How strong, you ask? So strong that I’m finding it difficult to take issue with any facet of the show. And that, as regular readers of theater reviews know, is one of the few joys we critics have in our sad little lives. (Just kidding. Well, a little ...)
The irony is, “Beauty” is not the type of show I’d necessarily have attended if it weren’t on the work schedule. And that would have been a loss: It was equal parts funny, rousing and poignant, working well both for adults and children, and featuring strong music throughout.
The story? An egotistical prince finds himself locked inside the body of a brute, with the spell unbreakable unless he learns true love – and can convince someone to love him back. Into the mix, through a circuitous route, comes Belle, the somewhat misunderstood villager who finds herself first his prisoner before the two begin to have feelings for one another.
Under the direction of Emily “EJ” Jonas, the two-and-a-half-hour production feels light on its feet, moving briskly through two acts separated by a 15-minute intermission.
Pacing was strong on opening weekend, and the performances were quite good throughout.
As Belle, Robin Weiner possesses a self-assurance on stage coupled with a strong singing voice. Her coupling with Sterling C. Beard as the beast is quite good, as he too has a convincing stage presence.
(Fun fact: “Beauty and the Beast” was the first stage musical Beard ever saw, years back. Life does come full-circle sometimes.)
A great deal of the fun is in the supporting characters, and unlike many community-theater productions where abilities are uneven, things were uniformly strong in this regard.
Walter Riddle and Alden Michels were a hoot as the beast’s servants, precariously morphing (due to the spell) into a clock and a lamp, respectively. Riddle, particularly, is adept at the role’s physical-comedy requirements.
Joseph Aquilina was strong as Gaston, the he-man who aims to wed and bed Belle, but only after first breaking her intellectual bent. (“It’s not right for a woman to read – it gives her ideas,” Gaston says at one point.) Rachael Fine effectively augmented his performance as Gaston’s do-anything-for-the-boss assistant.
Bob Thompson was solid as Belle’s slightly off-center father, an absent-minded professor type.
Also with strong performances in various roles were Erica Aquilina, Anna Marquardt and an ensemble and dance corps that stood out.
Paige Rammelkamp led a strong orchestra, while Pauline Lambe handled choreography and Jessie Cobb served as dance captain. Costumes (Joan Lawrence) and sets (David M. Moretti, also responsible for fun hairstyles) were quite effective. Even that bugaboo of the Thomas Jefferson auditorium – its spotty sound system – was overcome by the efforts of Seth Sacher.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” is a good time out for all ages. Pack the kids (plus granny and gramps) into the car and cruise on over.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” continues through Sept. 29 at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre in Arlington. For information, see the Website at www.thearlingtonplayers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.