The McLean Project for the Arts has announced plans for an expanded roster of musical performances at its 2019 MPAartfest celebration, set for Oct. 6 at McLean Central Park.
Scheduled acts include:
• Djangolaya will kick off the festival at 10 a.m., presenting a gypsy jazz, a Django-style performance that really swings.
• Takoma Park-based fiddler, banjoist, singer and scholar Jake Blount will perform at 11 a.m.
• Great Guitars takes the stage at noon, featuring three generations of virtuoso jazz guitar.
• At 1 p.m., Bumper Jacksons Duo brings roots jazz rhythms and country swing harmonies to the stage.
• Black Masala performs at 2 p.m., pushing the boundaries between genres and exploring new musical frontiers.
• The high-energy Caz Gardiner delivers a 1960s-infused soul pop sound at 3 p.m.
• Blues Alley Youth Jazz Orchestra will close out the performance roster at 4 p.m.
The MPAartfest 2019 musical lineup was curated by Ken Avis, a radio host on WERA-FM and a musician with the award-winning band Veronneau. Live sound provided by Frank Kayser.
About 10,000 attendees are expected at MPAartfest. For information, see the Website at www.mpaart.org.
