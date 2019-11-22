The tale of unlikely lovers is a classic one, but mix in crapshooters, showgirls and missionaries in New York City, and you have the boat-rocking musical, “Guys and Dolls,” recently performed by the O’Connell Players at Bishop O’Connell High School.
The classic premiered on Broadway in 1950, where it won the Tony for Best Musical. A film adaptation followed in 1955, and in 1998 the Decca cast album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Featuring performances from the likes of Nathan Lane and various other talented actors, “Guys and Dolls” has been charming audiences for decades.
The show follows two intertwining stories of gamblers in love. Nathan Detroit aims to host a crap game, but can’t seem to come up with the money for a place to play. He takes a bet with the infamous Sky Masterson that he can’t get the conservative missionary Sarah Brown to accompany Sky to Havana.
All this occurs while Nathan Detroit struggles to find peace with his fiancee of 14 years, Miss Adelaide. The two tangled tales guarantee laughs and moments of sentiment for everyone watching.
With a strong leading cast required for the show, Sky Masterson, played by Aidan O’Donovan, had a flirtatious swagger about him that set the tone for the piece.
O’Donovan used his natural stage presence and charisma to display the character development of Sky throughout the show. Contrasting Sky was Sarah Brown, whose uptight personality and angelic voice were managed spectacularly by Lara Sunter, bringing a subtle softness to the character.
In the other pair, there was Nathan Detroit, played by Carson Barnes, whose swanky flair made the audience sympathize with the notorious sinner. Finally, the lovely Miss Adelaide, portrayed by Katie Stansel, who enchanted the audience each time she graced the stage. From her strong belting Broadway voice, to her consistent accent and comedic timing, Stansel played Miss Adelaide with elegance while still sustaining a relatable quality about her.
What truly creates the environment of “Guys and Dolls” is the supporting cast, tasked with creating a cohesive atmosphere. Luke Sullivan playing Nicely-Nicely Johnson did exactly that as he led the ensemble of crapshooters while also dazzling the audience in his remarkable performance of the iconic musical theatre anthem “Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat.” Johnson’s crew of Crapshooters maintained an impressive sense of environment through steady accents and choreography execution that astonished the audience.
A separate ensemble, the adorable Hotbox Girls, sufficiently backed up Miss Adelaide while still finding their individual personalities and drawing attention to themselves in the larger group scenes.
Showing the bustling streets of New York when given limited space is no easy task, but managed to be achieved by a platform set that provided levels that were utilized many times throughout the performance. The set brilliantly doubled as an entrance to a sewer scene, where lights completely transformed the atmosphere.
Another challenge faced in this show is the need for dependable hair, makeup and costume, all of which were delivered on, as costumes balanced the swanky suits of the crapshooters, the formal attire of the missionaries, and the pin-up style of the Hot Box girls.
“Guys and Dolls” at Bishop O’Connell High School, with its charisma, charm and feel-good energy, left the audience sure of one thing. “When you see a guy reach for the stars in the sky, you can bet he’s doing it for some doll!”
The Sun Gazette partners with the Critics and Awards Program (CAPPIES) to present student-written reviews of local high school theater productions.
For more on the initiative, see the Web site at www.cappies.com/nca/.
