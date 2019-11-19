A neon glow, flared garments galore, and iconic music brought this 1970s fever dream to life in H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
A Shakespeare classic, the show follows disparate groups – lovers, actors and a fairy king and queen – all strung together through the meddlesome acts of a mischievous sprite, in a journey throughout the woods. Chaos ensues and love (albeit artificial) is found as the story makes its rounds, ending with one questioning the reality of the entire event.
With a firm grasp on the material of the show, the cast was able to take the humor of the famous comedy to a whole new level. Aided by impeccable timing on the part of all tech aspects, from sound to lights to the scene changes themselves. Every aspect of the show was clearly thought through and executed.
Beyond a good knowledge of lines, the physical comedy was a masterpiece in itself, taking the show beyond what was written and bringing it into a modern era where physical comedy is key.
Leah Hall’s Puck exemplified this notion, as every word and phrase was marked with a motion designed to drive in the point of humor in mischief. With just one facial expression, Hall caused laughter throughout the theater.
Similarly, Lex Garcia’s Nick Bottom took physical humor to the next level, starting from his very first entrance. Zero lines and the audience was keeling over with laughter. These two were made for their roles and ran with the humor of their characters, sometimes quite literally.
In the details of her costume and her interactions with it, Eva Turner took her role (as a wall) to hilarious heights. She had the ability to make the audience laugh with simple gestures and facial expressions. Turner told all, stealing the show-within-the-show.
Reactions were a strength among the entire cast, and not one member lacked this key feature in their performances. Whether a change in the face or a movement, their reactions were perfectly suited to each character, and helped keep the energy of the show at a high.
The energy in the room was fantastic. From the actors to the sound and light cues, everyone succeeded in immersing the audience in the show, especially with the use of the entire black box as the stage and occasionally breaking theater’s fourth wall. It all felt very intentional and was thoroughly enjoyable.
Sound, run by Mary Katherine Musick and Cameron Davis, was key in immersing the audience in the show. They succeeded through brilliant timing, which in conjunction with the actors and “musical appearances” by ABBA and Marvin Gaye, brought groans of amusement.
Additionally, props (led by Mirek Jungr, Amelia Myers and Lily Shirley) tied Shakespeare and the ’70s together. From flowers that used some form of paint that glowed upon the eyes of lovers, to actors’ scrolls, and, of course, the donkey’s head secured to Nick Bottom for much of the show. Both aspects brought the show to life in the creatively chosen 1970s era.
Overall, the show was a smashing success, modernizing Shakespeare with twists and turns through a true understanding of the script and a great take on the comedy of each character in H-B Woodlawn’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
The Sun Gazette partners with the Critics and Awards Program (CAPPIES) to present student-written reviews of local high school theater productions.
For more on the initiative, see the Web site at www.cappies.com/nca/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.