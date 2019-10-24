Arlington-based Bowen McCauley Dance Company has announced plans for its 24th-anniversary season, with a variety of events across the region.
“The company is back in rehearsal, preparing for a fabulous season that includes new commissions, venues and music collaborations,” artistic director Lucy Bowen McCauley said in announcing plans that will kick off with performances Nov. 16-17 at the Kennedy Center.
In addition to another Kennedy Center performance in March, the season will include a performance with the National Chamber Ensemble and sponsorship of the 11th annual MOVE ME family-friendly festival at Kenmore Middle School.
For a complete schedule of events, see the Website at www.bmdc.org.
