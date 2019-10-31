The Fairfax Ballet has announced the production schedule and casting for its annual holiday production, “The Nutcracker.”
Company members, along with students from the Russell School of Ballet and professional guest artists, will take the audience on a magical journey through a festive party, an epic battle scene, a winter wonderland of sparkling snowflakes and a Land of Sweets that includes a delicate Sugar Plum Fairy, a dashing Cavalier, graceful Mirlitons and waltzing flowers.
The production will run Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 1 at 2:30 p.m. at W.T. Woodson High School in Fairfax.
Fairfax Ballet company member Nicole Shortle, a sophomore at Oakton High School, dances the role of Clara. Carlos Martinez, a sophomore in George Mason University’s dance program, portrays the Nutcracker Prince. Professional guest artists Cody Beaton and Mate Szentes from the Richmond Ballet dance the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier. Philip Smith-Cobbs dances the roles of the Mouse King, Mechanical Doll and Arabian Coffee.
New to this year’s production is reimagined battle-scene choreography; additional roles for dancers to portray; and updated costumes.
For tickets and information, see the Website at www.fairfaxballet.com.
