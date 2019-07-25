Encore Stage & Studio has announced plans for its 2019-20 season.
Productions will include Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.”; “CSI: Christmas Scene Investigators”; “Narnia”; “The Three Musketeers”; “The Frog Prince of Spamalot”; and “West Side Story.”
Performances will be held at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre with the exception of “Christmas Scene Investigators,” which will be performed at Gunston Arts Center.
Season-ticket packages are now available. For information, call (703) 548-1154 or see the Website at www.encorestage.org.
