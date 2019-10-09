The Fairfax Choral Society will kick off its 2019-20 season with a silent auction and musical event featuring selections from adult and youth choirs on Sunday, Oct. 20 at W.T. Woodson High School, 9525 Main St. in Fairfax.
The auction begins at 3 p.m., followed by the concert at 4 p.m. Chilli Amar of WASH-FM will serve as guest emcee.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students; those 13 and under are admitted free.
For information, see the Website at www.fairfaxchoralsociety.org.
