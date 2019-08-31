The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra has announced plans for its 2019-20 season, which will kick off Sept. 21 at the George Mason University Center for the Arts with a program focused on the “Downton Abbey” era.
“This orchestra is a combination of young, new artists performing together with more established musicians,” said Christopher Zimmerman, who has directed the orchestra for 12 years. “The environment creates a synergy between commitment, experience and maturity on the one hand, and energy, freshness and inquisitiveness on the other.”
Zimmerman said the upcoming season will feature a diverse mix, with about 75 percent of the music new to the organization. There also will be partnerships with the Fairfax Chorus and Fairfax Ballet, and will again present an “all-stars” program featuring students participating in the Sharon Bulova Young Artists Program side by side with orchestra members. That performance is slated for May 9.
For information and a schedule of events, see the Website at www.fairfaxsymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.