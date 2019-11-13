The James Madison High School band program is gearing up for its 40th-anniversary “Tiny Tots” concert with performances Dec. 5-6 at the high school.
The performances will present a wide spectrum of seasonal music, with costumed performers and, if their busy schedules permit, some very special visitors from the North Pole.
Performances are Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m., followed by a “jammy-friendly” performance at 7 p.m., along with a performance on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.
Tickets are $9, and advance purchase is highly recommended. Tickets at the door, if available, can be purchased for $10.
For information and to purchase tickets, see the Website at www.jmhsband.org.
The event is sponsored by the James Madison High School Band Parents Organization. As a fund-raiser, there are no refunds, including for cancellation due to inclement weather.
