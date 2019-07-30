Fort Belvoir was treated to some top-shelf county music July 26 as the singer-songwriters Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, known as Maddie & Tae, took to the stage at Wallace Theater to kick off Army Entertainment’s Women Rock the Forts Tour.
The event, co-sponsored by Fort Belvoir MWR, began with food and music on the front lawn of Wallace, along with axe throwing and a bull-riding station. Garrison Commander Col. Michael Greenberg welcomed everyone to the concert.
“We’re just so proud to have them come out tonight, and we’re proud you’re out here as well,” Greenberg said. “It’s these events that help the community bond together.”
Lakin, a singer-songwriter with two albums opened the evening with some original folk-influenced soul-pop songs, and was followed by Ruthie Collins and Natalie Stovall, who have co-written several songs together.
Maddie & Tae performed to an excited audience, including a pair of teenage girls in the front row. Friends Elayna Garcia, 13, and London Lightle, 12, consider themselves ‘number one fans’ of Maddie & Tae.
“I like the lyrics and what it means; I love their style and their hair – I love everything about them,” Elayna said.
“They share my style,” London said. “I love their boots and how they do their hair and I listen to their music all the time.”
Maddie & Tae has the distinction of becoming the first debut single by a female duo to reach number one since 2006 with “Girl in a Country Song”, and only the second in history, according to Billboard magazine.
